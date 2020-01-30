Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific updated its FY20 guidance to $13.49-13.67 EPS and its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to 13.49-13.67 EPS.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $14.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $319.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,669,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,710. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $240.59 and a 1 year high of $342.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

