TheStreet Upgrades Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) to “C-“

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research upgraded Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accuray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. Accuray has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $335.62 million, a PE ratio of -213.64 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $98.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,380.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $28,520.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $84,695 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Accuray by 376.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Accuray by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

