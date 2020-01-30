TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TIFS has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.41) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TI Fluid Systems to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 197 ($2.59) to GBX 223 ($2.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 273.83 ($3.60).

Shares of TIFS stock opened at GBX 239.50 ($3.15) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 249.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 207.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 8.09. TI Fluid Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 151.28 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 282 ($3.71).

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

