TigerLogic (OTCMKTS:TIGR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.58

Shares of TigerLogic Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIGR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $3.94. TigerLogic shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 238,314 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05.

About TigerLogic (OTCMKTS:TIGR)

TigerLogic Corporation is engaged in the design, development, sale and support of Postano, a socialmedia content aggregation and visualization platform. Postano is sold through the Company’s sales personnel located in the United States, as well as through co-marketing arrangements with third parties.

