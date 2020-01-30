Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Short Interest Update

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $285,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Yerrington sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $149,750.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,702.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 30,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 57.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

TSBK stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $238.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.31. Timberland Bancorp has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $31.50.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.