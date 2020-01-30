TokenPay Price Tops $0.0801 on Top Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0801 or 0.00000839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $142,947.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00046256 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00067902 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,495.75 or 0.99449258 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000730 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00053605 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001375 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,849,772 coins and its circulating supply is 16,651,348 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.