Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.12

Toshiba Corp (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and traded as low as $16.46. Toshiba shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 7,689 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOSYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

