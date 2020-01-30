TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Trading 5.1% Higher

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.55, 399,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 426,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $722.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $383.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 18.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,253,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 61.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,826,000 after buying an additional 748,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,049,000 after buying an additional 102,659 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 33.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 865,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after buying an additional 218,103 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 117.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 657,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after buying an additional 355,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

