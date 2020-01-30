Traceability Chain (TAC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,761.00

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, LBank and BCEX. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $1,761.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00045708 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00314591 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010660 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012302 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,292,294 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

