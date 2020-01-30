Traders Purchase High Volume of Iridium Communications Put Options (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,273 put options on the company. This is an increase of 988% compared to the typical daily volume of 117 put options.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 112,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,862,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,616.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 8,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $216,917.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,188.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,316 shares of company stock worth $4,302,777 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,184,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,890,000 after purchasing an additional 79,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Iridium Communications by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after buying an additional 429,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.48. 14,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 2.05.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

