Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.09

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$16.09 ($11.41) and last traded at A$15.95 ($11.31), with a volume of 1922859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$15.93 ($11.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion and a PE ratio of 237.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$15.47 and a 200 day moving average of A$15.11.

The company also recently declared a interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Transurban Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.29. Transurban Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 924.24%.

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. It holds interest in 13 roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Australia; and 2 roads in the Greater Washington area, the United States, as well as 1 in Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

