Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Lowered to $142.00 at Citigroup

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.86.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $134.20. 1,409,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $124.36 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.06.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 31,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.