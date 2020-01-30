Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Stock Price Down 5%

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, 192,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,024,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.30 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.17 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$115.04 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Trevali Mining Corp will post 0.0102222 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trevali Mining (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

