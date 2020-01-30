Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tristate Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.08. 128,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,240. Tristate Capital has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $705.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,491,000 after buying an additional 80,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tristate Capital in the second quarter worth $3,939,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

