Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tristate Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSC traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.08. 128,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,240. Tristate Capital has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $705.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
About Tristate Capital
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.
