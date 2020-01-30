TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 840 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 57,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 824,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $1,036,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 139,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,008,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,739,630. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.57. The company has a market capitalization of $421.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

