TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,521 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,750 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,494 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,983,838 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $200,899,000 after buying an additional 125,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 40.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,888 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 40,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

CGC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.35. 4,464,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,028,570. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.04. Canopy Growth Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 542.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

