TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 3,171 Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,218,000 after buying an additional 410,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,768,000 after buying an additional 1,287,994 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,683,000 after buying an additional 276,629 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,157,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 865,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,869,000 after buying an additional 144,406 shares in the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,694.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRL. Bank of America began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

HRL traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,251. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

