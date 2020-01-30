TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 652 Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.15. 1,359,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $283.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $2,010,493.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,880,092.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,954 shares of company stock valued at $33,953,362 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BDX shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

