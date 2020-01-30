TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $103,000 in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 281.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,238,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 9.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OLED traded down $4.72 on Thursday, hitting $183.42. 773,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,652. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $230.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,263,276.00. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $4,977,264.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,455 shares in the company, valued at $19,876,081.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLED. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen cut Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

