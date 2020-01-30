TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $91,000 in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $32.19. 5,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $32.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.1065 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

