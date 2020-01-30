TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.90. 471,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,878. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.91.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

