Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Trustmark has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trustmark to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Get Trustmark alerts:

NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,428. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.19 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.