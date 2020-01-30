TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Short Interest Up 17.1% in January

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NYSE TNP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 633,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,731. The company has a market capitalization of $292.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $4.66.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $100.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

