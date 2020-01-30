Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Short Interest Down 11.9% in January

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:TUP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,118. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.87. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $31.66.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.29 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stein Ove Fenne acquired 11,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,106.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $33,401.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,073.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 962.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.