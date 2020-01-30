Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of TWST traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 238,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,010. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.12). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 197.98% and a negative return on equity of 73.98%. The business had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $495,660.00. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $91,143.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,021 shares of company stock worth $1,804,693. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 536.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 87,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

