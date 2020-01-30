Ultra Price Tops $0.0470 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $10.31 million and approximately $47,811.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,460.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.26 or 0.04089874 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001742 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00700143 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,435,733 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

