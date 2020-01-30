Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UN. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Unilever by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Unilever by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Unilever by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UN traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.21. The company had a trading volume of 140,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,261. Unilever has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The firm has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

