United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.02. 48,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,687. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.05.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

