United Overseas Australia (ASX:UOS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.84 ($0.60) and last traded at A$0.84 ($0.60), 27,755 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.85 ($0.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33.

United Overseas Australia Company Profile (ASX:UOS)

United Overseas Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Malaysia. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment is involved in the holding of various investment properties.

