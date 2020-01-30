United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.76-8.06 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.76 to $8.06 EPS.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $7.37 on Thursday, hitting $108.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,683,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.50 and its 200-day moving average is $117.26. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.76.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.