United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Cfra

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Cfra from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UPS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.76.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $7.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,232,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,371. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.26. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

