United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Cfra

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Cfra from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UPS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.76.
Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $7.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,232,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,371. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.26. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.
In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
