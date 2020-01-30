United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Shares of UTX opened at $152.82 on Thursday. United Technologies has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $155.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.49 and its 200-day moving average is $140.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $956,294.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Cowen started coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.27.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

