UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,830 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.0% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $280.98. 4,211,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $302.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.