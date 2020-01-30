Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Short Interest Update

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 61,163 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 24,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

USAP stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $119.78 million, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 1.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on USAP. KeyCorp cut their price target on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

