Upfiring Hits Market Cap of $693,298.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. Upfiring has a total market cap of $693,298.00 and $261.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, COSS and YoBit. During the last week, Upfiring has traded up 85.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.03119401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00195585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00123313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, YoBit, COSS, Cryptopia, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.