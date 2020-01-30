US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:IDIV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:IDIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of IDIV stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $12.24. 433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282. US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.