USDQ Market Capitalization Achieves $5.49 Million (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, USDQ has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDQ has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $5,167.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDQ token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010518 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006293 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00045729 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00310989 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012295 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,349 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund . The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

