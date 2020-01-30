Utrum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $326.00 (OOT)

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Utrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, CoinExchange and BarterDEX. Utrum has a total market cap of $216,872.00 and $326.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Utrum has traded up 66.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.03119401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00195585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00123313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Utrum

Utrum launched on September 17th, 2017. Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,149 coins and its circulating supply is 64,800,139 coins. The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrum is utrum.io

Utrum Coin Trading

Utrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, BarterDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

