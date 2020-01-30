Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vaccinex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

VCNX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 53,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,599. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 4,740.03% and a negative return on equity of 585.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaccinex will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Maurice Zauderer purchased 98,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $690,563.93. Also, Director Albert Friedberg purchased 982,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $6,905,695.54. Insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vaccinex stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.19% of Vaccinex worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

