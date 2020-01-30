Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

NYSE VLY traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,430. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

VLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

