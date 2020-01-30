Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 222,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

VMI stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,801. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $112.94 and a 12-month high of $153.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

