ValuEngine Downgrades CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) to Sell

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CBM Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. 1,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18. CBM Bancorp has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $59.73 million, a P/E ratio of 157.80 and a beta of 0.10.

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. CBM Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

