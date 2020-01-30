ValuEngine Downgrades Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) to Sell

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

RXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Get Rexnord alerts:

NYSE:RXN opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexnord news, insider Craig Wehr sold 5,671 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $173,532.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 115,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $3,524,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,937 shares of company stock worth $5,999,586 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rexnord by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Rexnord by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rexnord by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Rexnord by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,970,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after acquiring an additional 232,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,374,000.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Featured Article: Put Option

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.