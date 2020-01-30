VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.67

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.67 and traded as high as $27.00. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 268 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GRNB)
See Also: Inverted Yield Curve
