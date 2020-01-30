VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.67

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.67 and traded as high as $27.00. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 268 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 21,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

