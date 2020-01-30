VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Trading 1.3% Higher

VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.48 and last traded at $78.48, 1,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.45.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $763,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000.

