Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Gap Down to $43.36

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.27, but opened at $43.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF shares last traded at $42.77, with a volume of 16,586,729 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VWO)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

