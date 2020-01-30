Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 47,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 487,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period.

VGK stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,819. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average of $55.27. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

