Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Boosted by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.69. 445,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,444. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $151.38 and a twelve month high of $184.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

