Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $300.09. 3,662,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,082. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $242.88 and a twelve month high of $305.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

