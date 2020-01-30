Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,803. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $135.62 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.94 and its 200 day moving average is $155.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

